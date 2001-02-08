Survivor vet snags Combat gig

Ex-Survivor star and former Navy SEAL Rudy Boesch will play a lead role on USA Networks' Combat Missions reality series.

The latest brainchild of Survivor creator Mark Burnett, Combat Missions will feature the 72-year-old Boesch as its "camp commander." He'll command eight four-person teams competing in various physical and tactical tests through 15 episodes of the hour-long reality series.

The teams will vie for a $400,000 prize on the series set to debut on USA during the fourth quarter. - Richard Tedesco