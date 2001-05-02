Survivor vet makes soap debut

Ex-Survivor contestant Gervase Peterson extends his post-Survivor acting career with a turn on As The World Turns next week.

Peterson appears on the show May 8 and May 9. Peterson made his acting debut on The Hughleys, appeared in an episode of CBS's Nash Bridges, and also showed up on Hollywood Squares and Nick at Nite. He was voted off the island in the tenth week of of the original Survivor series.

- Richard Tedesco