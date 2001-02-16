Survivor streak alive - barely

CBS's Survivor outpointed NBC's Friends for a third straight week, but reality just barely rousted the sitcom and the peacock prevailed on the night.

NBC scored an average 11.5 average rating among 18-49ers over CBS's 7.6 in national Nielsen numbers, but just edged CBS in total viewers, 22 million to 19.7 million. Survivor: The Australian Outback drew 28.2 million viewers, and hit an 11.7 rating, 29 share. Friends drew 22 million viewers and a 11.1/27 for back-to-back episodes, including an outtakes episode.

CBS rookie cop drama Crime Scene Investigation looked good against NBC's sitcoms again, scoring an 8.1/19 with 21.9 million viewers. Will & Grace drew 19.2 million viewers with a 10.7/25, while Just Shoot Me drew 16 million viewers with a 9.0/12. Then E.R. cleaned up for NBC with 26.2 million viewers and a 13.5/35.

