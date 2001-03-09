Survivor spanks NBC reruns

Survivor thrashed an NBC repeater lineup to hand the tiffany network another rare Thursday night win.

Survivor: The Australian Outback drew 28.6 million viewers and scored an 11.6 rating, 31 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. That helped rookie drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation to another big week: 23.4 million viewers and a 9.0/23.

CBS averaged an 8.4 rating among 18-49ers on the night to NBC's 6.1 and dominated in total viewers, with 21.1 million. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 17.7 million viewers, enabling the mouse to edge the peacock on the night, 13 million viewers to 12.7 million.

E.R. (7.0/20) was the top draw among NBC's all-star repeaters, followed by Will & Grace (6.2/15), and Friends (6.1/16). - Richard Tedesco