Survivor snags CBS midweek win

A special Wednesday edition of Survivor sparked CBS to a rare win over NBC's strong midweek lineup.

Survivor: The Australian Outback proved to be as much of a juggernaut on Wednesday as it has been on Thursday, drawing 28.5 million viewers and hitting an 12 rating, 33 share in national Nielsen numbers. CBS scored a 6.1 average rating among adults 18-49 over NBC's 5.4 in Nielsen fast national numbers. CBS edged out NBC in total viewers, 15.6 million to 14.4 million.

CBS didn't succeed in its primary motive for temporarily transplanting its reality ratings magnet: bringing an audience to new entry Big Apple. That strategy bombed, with Big Apple drawing 9.2 million viewers with a meager 3.1/8, losing audience in its second half-hour.

NBC's West Wing drew 17.2 million viewers with a 6.2/16 and Law & Order followed with 18.7 million viewers and a 7.2/21.

Meanwhile, ABC's new Once & Again drew seven million viewers with a 3.3/10.

- Richard Tedesco