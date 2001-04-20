Survivor slams Friends again

CBS's second Survivor continued its dominance over Friends in their Thursday head-to-head, giving CBS a share of the ratings victory with NBC on the night.

Survivor: The Australian Outback drew 27.9 million viewers and hit a 11.4 rating, 32 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Friends drew 16.5 million viewers with a 7.5/22 against Survivor's first half-hour. The Weber Show followed for NBC with a 5.1/13 and 11.3 million viewers during Survivor's second half.

C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation kept drafting off Survivor's wake with 23.6 million viewers and a 9.3/24. That overpowered both Will & Grace (7.5/19) and Just Shoot Me (7.1/17) in the time period. E.R. wrapped the evening for NBC with 23.8 million viewers and an 11.6/31. Up against both C.S.I. and E.R., ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? brought in only 14.5 million viewers

NBC eked out a win among 18-49ers with an 8.4 average rating to CBS's 8.2. But CBS triumphed in total viewers, averaging 20.2 million on the night to NBC's 17.1 million. - Richard Tedesco