‘Survivor’ Shares Cast For Season 46

Survivor will begin its 46th season with a two-hour episode for the premiere on Wednesday, February 28, then another two-hour one a week later. After that, it is 90-minute episodes.

Survivor airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus. Jeff Probst hosts.

The participants will be divided into three tribes of six. “The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day,” CBS said.

Here are the 18 contestants: Q Burdette, a real estate agent in Memphis; Jessica Chong, a software engineer in San Francisco; Charlie Davis, a law student in Boston; Tevin Davis, an actor in Richmond; Tiffany Nicole Ervin, an artist in Elizabeth, New Jersey; Moriah Gaynor, a program coordinator in San Diego; Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a parent coach from Dallas; Bhanu Gopal, an IT quality analyst in Acton, Massachusetts; Jemila Hussain-Adams, an international brand mentor based in Chicago; David Jelinsky, a slot machine salesman from Las Vegas; Ben Katzman, a musician from Miami; Hunter McKnight, a teacher from French Camp, Mississippi; Randen Montalvo, an aerospace tech in Orlando; Tim Spicer, a college coach in Atlanta; Soda Thompson, a special education teacher from Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey; Venus Vafa, a data analyst in Toronto; Kenzie Petty, a salon owner in Charlotte; and Liz Wilcox, a marketing strategist in Orlando.

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.