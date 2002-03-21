Survivor scores for CBS

The generally older-skewing CBS may have lost the night in total households

to NBC Wednesday, but it cleaned up in the key 18-through-49 demo, thanks

primarily to the reality shows that have helped to draw younger viewers to the

net.

Survivor: Marquesas won the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period for CBS with an

11.9 rating/20 share in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, but it

really pounded the competition in 18-through-49s, where it did a 9.4/25.

The next closest in the demo was ABC, which saw sitcoms My Wife &

Kids and According to Jim average a 3.4/9.

CBS continued to dominate the demo from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., although its

second hour of reality programming, The Amazing Race 2, lost about

one-third of that demo strength.

That show's 6.2/15 was still enough for a clear victory over second-place

The West Wing (4.7/12) on NBC.

For the night, NBC won in households with a 9.4/15, followed by CBS with an

8.7/14, ABC with a 5.8/10 and Fox with a 3.9/6.

The top three shows for the night in households were Survivor, Law

& Order (11.1/20) and West Wing (9.4/15). The top three shows

among viewers 18 through 49 were Survivor, Amazing Race (6.2/15)

and Law & Order (6.0/17).