Survivor scores for CBS
The generally older-skewing CBS may have lost the night in total households
to NBC Wednesday, but it cleaned up in the key 18-through-49 demo, thanks
primarily to the reality shows that have helped to draw younger viewers to the
net.
Survivor: Marquesas won the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period for CBS with an
11.9 rating/20 share in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, but it
really pounded the competition in 18-through-49s, where it did a 9.4/25.
The next closest in the demo was ABC, which saw sitcoms My Wife &
Kids and According to Jim average a 3.4/9.
CBS continued to dominate the demo from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., although its
second hour of reality programming, The Amazing Race 2, lost about
one-third of that demo strength.
That show's 6.2/15 was still enough for a clear victory over second-place
The West Wing (4.7/12) on NBC.
For the night, NBC won in households with a 9.4/15, followed by CBS with an
8.7/14, ABC with a 5.8/10 and Fox with a 3.9/6.
The top three shows for the night in households were Survivor, Law
& Order (11.1/20) and West Wing (9.4/15). The top three shows
among viewers 18 through 49 were Survivor, Amazing Race (6.2/15)
and Law & Order (6.0/17).
