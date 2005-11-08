Survivor Renewed Through 2007

CBS has picked up Survivor for the 2006-2007 season, ordering two more editions, which will take it through a 14th outing in spring 2007.

The show, in its sixth year (it debuted in May 2000), aired its 10th edition last spring, with all 10 having ranked in the top 10 network shows.

The current incarnation, Survivor: Guatemala, is also in the top 10 in viewers, as well as the adult 18-49 and 25-54 demos.

Survivor is executive produced Mark Burnett and Tom Shelly.