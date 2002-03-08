Survivor: Marquesas attracts bigger audience
It might be the fourth installment, but Survivor is still alive and
kicking.
Survivor: Marquesas actually showed audience growth in its second outing
Thursday night, averaging 23.4 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/23 share in
adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.
In its debut episode the week before, Survivor averaged 23.2 million
viewers and a 9.1/22 in adults 18 through 49.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation also had another strong outing, finishing
as the most-watched show of the night with 26.7 million viewers at 9 p.m. EST/PST.
CSI averaged a 9.5/23 in adults 18 through 49.
NBC's Friends was the highest-rated show of the night, averaging a
12.4/31 in adults 18 through 49 and 26.3 million viewers.
Newcomer Leap of Faith followed Friends at 8:30 p.m. and
averaged 18.7 million viewers and an 8.8/21 in adults 18 through 49 in its second
outing.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.