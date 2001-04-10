Survivor , March Madness propel CBS
Survivor: The Australian Outback and the NCAA Men's Basketball
Championship led CBS to a weekly victory in nearly every major ratings
category.
CBS dominated the week of April 2 through 8 in total viewers, averaging 12.5
million viewers and a 4.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media
Research. ABC finished the week in second place in both categories, with a 4.1
rating in adults 18-49 and 11.4 million viewers.
Survivor was once again the top show of the week, averaging 27.7 million
viewers and an 11.7 rating/32 share in adults 18-49. CBS' coverage of the NCAA
Championship averaged 24 million viewers and a 10.0/25 in adults 18-49.
ABC's new midseason comedies continue to draw strong ratings for the network
formerly known only for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. What About
Joan? won its Tuesday 9 p.m. time period with 13.1 million viewers and a
5.8/15 in adults 18-49. And My Wife and Kids (which airs back-to-back on
Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.) averaged 13.1 million viewers and a 5.4/16 in
adults 18-49.
