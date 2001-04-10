Survivor , March Madness propel CBS



Survivor: The Australian Outback and the NCAA Men's Basketball

Championship led CBS to a weekly victory in nearly every major ratings

category.

CBS dominated the week of April 2 through 8 in total viewers, averaging 12.5

million viewers and a 4.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media

Research. ABC finished the week in second place in both categories, with a 4.1

rating in adults 18-49 and 11.4 million viewers.

Survivor was once again the top show of the week, averaging 27.7 million

viewers and an 11.7 rating/32 share in adults 18-49. CBS' coverage of the NCAA

Championship averaged 24 million viewers and a 10.0/25 in adults 18-49.

ABC's new midseason comedies continue to draw strong ratings for the network

formerly known only for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. What About

Joan? won its Tuesday 9 p.m. time period with 13.1 million viewers and a

5.8/15 in adults 18-49. And My Wife and Kids (which airs back-to-back on

Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.) averaged 13.1 million viewers and a 5.4/16 in

adults 18-49.