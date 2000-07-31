Survivor makes it four in a row

CBS' Survivor was the No. 1 show for the fourth straight week in households, viewers and key adult 18-49 demos, but Survivor's strength wasn't enough for CBS to win the week ended July 25 in any of those races, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC edged out its rivals to take the household, viewers and adult 18-49 trophies. Propelled by time-slot wins by Millionaire on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, ABC took the adult 18-49 crown with a 3.6 rating/11 share.

Last week's winner, NBC (3.2/10), came in second in the demo, followed by CBS (3.0/10). FOX was third with a 2.8/09.

In total viewers, ABC was tops with a 10.0. Runners-up were CBS (8.89), NBC (8.11) and FOX (6.19). In households, ABC boasted a 6.8/12, followed by CBS (6.3/12), NBC (5.8/11) and FOX (4.2/08).