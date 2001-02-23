Survivor makes CBS young again

Survivor: The Australian Outback is helping make CBS younger.

According to a report from TN Media, the first three Thursday night episodes of the Survivor sequel have brought CBS' median age down to 51. For the fourth quarter, CBS's primetime median age was 53, according to the report. The network's move of new drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigators from Fridays to the post Survivor Thursday night slot have also paid dividends for CBS. CSI has dropped from a median of 52 to 47. And CBS's Thursday night 10 p.m. ET/PT series, 48 Hours, has dipped from a median of 56 to 49. - Joe Schlosser