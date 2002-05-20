Survivor keys CBS win

CBS won Sunday night, one of the most hotly contested nights of the May

sweeps.

60 Minutes and the Survivor: Marquesas finale drove CBS to a convincing win in households, total viewers

and the key sales demographics of adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25

through 54.

NBC was second and Fox edged out ABC to take third place in households, total

viewers and adults 18 through 49.

The 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Survivor show averaged a 13.2 Nielsen Media

Research household rating and a 21 share and won every half-hour in households,

viewers and the above referenced demos.

The show went head-to-head with the series finale of TheX-Files on Fox, which averaged a 7.4/12.

Overlapping Survivor from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. were the two-hour The

Practice season finale on ABC and a CosbyReunion special on

NBC.

Survivor easily beat both in the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour, and the

Cosby special beat The Practice in both hours.

The second half of the Cosby special from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. beat the

live Survivor reunion hour (broadcast after the Survivor finale

from New York's Central Park) in households by half a rating point (11.8 versus

11.3).

But the Rosie O'Donnell-hosted CBS hour retained enough of the

Survivor lead-in audience to win total viewers and the key demo

races.

The Cosby special averaged an 11.1/17 in households from 9 p.m. to 11

p.m. and a 7.6/17 among adults 18 through 49, while The Practice averaged

an 8.1/13 in households and a 4.3/9 with adults 18 through 49.

The Sunday household numbers for the night: CBS 11.8/19, NBC 8.5/14, Fox

6.6/11 and ABC 6.5/11.

Among adults 18 through 49: CBS 8/19, NBC 5.8/14, Fox 5.5/14 and ABC 3.5/9.

The results were similar and the standings the same among adults 25 through

54.

ABC won Saturday night with a repeat airing of theatrical film Air Force

1. The movie ran three hours and was first in households, total viewers,

adults 18 through 49 and adults 25 through 54.

CBS and Fox were in a virtual tie for second in households and total viewers

-- Fox with its regular lineup (Cops and America's Most Wanted)

and CBS with a rerun of the previous Thursday's Survivor episode,

followed by a BarryManilow special and the season finale of

The District.

NBC appeared to win the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour with the last part of a

National Basketball Association playoff game (although the Nielsen fast

affiliate ratings are subject to change because those numbers don't account for

possible station pre-emptions of live events).

But ABC's movie won the remaining two hours.

The Nielsen household ratings for the night: ABC 5.4/10, CBS 4.5/8, Fox 4.4/8

and NBC 3.8/7.

The adults 18-through-49 numbers: ABC 3.1/10, Fox 2.6/9, NBC 2.5/8 and CBS

1.6/5.

A double dose of Dateline followed by Law & Order: Special

Victims Unit gave NBC household and total-viewer victories Friday night. But

Fox won the key demographic races, including adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54

and 18 through 34.

Fox's numbers were driven by a two-hour M*A*S*H: 30th

Anniversary special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Fox special was first in

total viewers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and second in households behind NBC.

A special prime time edition of The Price Is Right from 8 p.m. to 9

p.m. on CBS was third in households and third or fourth in the key demos.

CBS' coverage of the Daytime Emmy Awards was third in the first hour

(9 p.m. to 10 p.m.) in households and key demos ahead of only ABC.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the second hour of the Emmys was second, sandwiched

between first-place NBC and third-place ABC.

The ABC lineup of America's Funniest Home Videos, a bloopers special

and 20/20 was fourth for the night in households, viewers and adults 18

through 49.

The household standings: NBC 8.2/15, Fox 6.9/13, CBS 6.6/12 and ABC,

5.2/10.

Among adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.1/14, NBC 3.4/11, CBS

2.8/9 and ABC 2.7/9.