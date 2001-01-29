Survivor II survives Super Bowl bomb

It will go down as one of the lowest-rated Super Bowl's in history, but CBS executives were still crowing about the 140 million viewers that watched part or all of the network's Super Sunday broadcast, which included the second edition of Survivor.

Super Bowl XXXV, which featured the Baltimore Ravens' lopsided victory over the New York Giants, averaged 84.2 million viewers and a 35.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research fast national results. The game also averaged a 40.3/60 in households. CBS' coverage of the Super Bowl was off from ABC's St. Louis/Tennessee thriller a year ago, which averaged a 43.3/63 in households and 88.5 million viewers. Sunday's game did top Fox's Denver vs. Atlanta Super Bowl ratings in 1999 (40.2/61 household average and 83.7 million viewers) and CBS' own coverage of the 1990 Super Bowl (San Francisco vs. Denver) is considered the lowest (39.0/63 household rating) since the invention of the people-meter.

CBS' hyped halftime concert with Aerosmith and others posted a 40.0/59 in households and 86.5 million viewers.

And Survivor: The Australian Outback became the second highest post-Super Bowl program ever, with 43.6 million viewers and a 20.8 rating in adults 18-49. Even with the Super Bowl lead-in, the Australian Survivor failed to meet the ratings that the original scored in its summer finale last summer. Survivor's series finale in August averaged 51.7 million viewers and a 22.8 in adults 18-49. Survivor: The Australian Outback does become the current season's highest entertainment program so far as it moves into its regular Thursday 8 p.m. ET/PT timeslot.

CBS execs announced Monday that they will replay the first episode of Survivor: The Australian Outback on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. - Joe Schlosser