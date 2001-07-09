Survivor host up for Weakest Link

Survivor host Jeff Probst has emerged as a contender to headline NBC Enterprises' strip version of The Weakest Link, sources say.

Right now, it's unclear how seriously he's being considered - as of last week insiders were pointing to a showbiz newcomer as a strong candidate for the job. Probst's ties to CBS' Survivor franchise - the third African installment just started production - might make him a good fit for the several CBS O&O stations that will be airing on Weakest Link come 2002.

Apparently, Probst has also expressed interest in hosting Buena Vista's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. At press time, neither NBC nor Buena Vista would comment. Besides Survivor, Probst also fronts VH1's Rock `n Roll Jeopardy.