Survivor hands CBS rare win

For the first time in over 16 years, CBS won a Thursday night in the ratings.

With a lot of help from Survivor: The Australian Outback, CBS cruised to its first Thursday night win in adults 18-49 and total viewers since February 1985-when the network aired Magnum P.I., Simon and Simon and Knott's Landing. With NBC's Friends in repeats, Survivor scored its highest Thursday night numbers to date, averaging 30.9 million viewers and a 13.5 rating/33 share, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Survivor was the highest rated show in every ratings category, even topping NBC's original ER (25.2 million viewers and a 13.3/35). CBS's rookie drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigators had its biggest night ever on Thurday (March. 1). CSI averaged 24.1 million viewers and a 9.5/22 in adults 18-49.

The network's new 10 p.m. ET/PT drama, Big Apple debuted with 12.2 million viewers and a 4.5/12 in adults 18-49. Big Apple improved the time period average by 3.6 million viewers and 80% in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser