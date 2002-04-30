Survivor goes Thai
There won't be any lions, tigers or bears, but CBS promises lots of monkeys,
dolphins and snakes.
Welcome to Survivor: Thailand. CBS confirmed that Thailand is where the next
segment of the hit reality game program will take place, airing next fall.
The game will be played on the island of Tarutao, established as a national
marine park by the Thai government in 1974.
