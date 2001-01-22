Survivor goes local, too

The CBS TV stations are getting in on the Survivor

excitement. The network's owned-and-operated stations are producing a one-hour special titled Survivor: The Phenomenon, to air during Super Bowl weekend and the premiere of Survivor: The Australian Outback. The special is hosted by Survivor

survivors Jenna Lewis and Gervase Peterson, with KCBS-TV Los Angeles anchor Gretchen Carr. It will be aired by 13 CBS O&Os. KCBS-TV Los Angeles scored record ratings with its locally produced Countdown to Survivor, which aired prior to the final installment of Survivor's summer run.