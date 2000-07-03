Survivor the fittest

Survivor led CBS to a win in total viewers last week (its first since Christmas week 1999), while NBC won its fourth straight adults 18-49 title.

Survivor was the most watched program of the week of June 19-25, attracting 24.2 million viewers. For the week, CBS averaged 9.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS also won the week in households 6.9 rating/13 share.

NBC got a big hand from the final game of the NBA Finals and won the week in adults 18-49 with a 3.7 rating average. Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 19, averaged a network-best 10.0/29 share in adults 18-49 and 22.4 million viewers. NBC finished the week in second place behind CBS in total viewers with a 9.5 million average.

ABC was second in adults 18-49 for the week with a 3.0 average and third in total viewers with 8.9 million. FOX finished fourth place in both categories with a 2.4 in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. UPN topped The WB in both categories, averaging a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers. The WB scored a 1.0 rating/2.5 million viewers.