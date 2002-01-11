Survivor finale wins night

The finale of Survivor: Africa attracted more

than 27 million viewers Thursday night to CBS, delivering this installment of

the hit reality show's best ratings.

The two-hour finale averaged 27.3 million viewers, a 11.3 rating/25 share in

adults 18 through 49 and a 14.7/22 in households, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

The one-hour reunion show with Bryant Gumbel followed with 19.1 million viewers

and a 8.7/20 in adults 18 through 49.

CBS' Late Show with David Letterman benefited from the Survivor flow,

delivering a 4.5/11 in metered market results -- the show's third-highest

ratings this season.