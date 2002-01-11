Survivor finale wins night
The finale of Survivor: Africa attracted more
than 27 million viewers Thursday night to CBS, delivering this installment of
the hit reality show's best ratings.
The two-hour finale averaged 27.3 million viewers, a 11.3 rating/25 share in
adults 18 through 49 and a 14.7/22 in households, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
The one-hour reunion show with Bryant Gumbel followed with 19.1 million viewers
and a 8.7/20 in adults 18 through 49.
CBS' Late Show with David Letterman benefited from the Survivor flow,
delivering a 4.5/11 in metered market results -- the show's third-highest
ratings this season.
