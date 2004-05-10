Survivor Finale Makes CBS a Winner

CBS cruised to ratings victory Sunday night with 60 Minutes, the Survivor finale and the Survivor reunion show. The network averaged 21 million viewers throughout prime time, with an 8.1 rating and 22 share among adults 18-49.

The finale peaked in the last hour when almost 27 million viewers tuned in to see Boston Rob propose to Amber (she said yes) and to see Amber win the $1 million. The "big twist" that CBS had promoted heavily all week? Nope, not the proposal. Instead, CBS has coughed up another $1 million to be awarded to the Suvivor All-Star (all 18 are eligible) who garners the most viewer on-line votes between Sunday and Wednesday of this week. A Thursday night show will award the second million bucks.

CBS had no real competition in the ratings. ABC was a distant second with the movie Harry Potter and the Sourcerer’s Stone, which averaged 11 million viewers and a 3.8/10 in adults 18-49. NBC averaged 9 million viewers with its regular Sunday lineup. Fox was fourth with 5.3 million viewers and The WB as fifth with 1.9 million viewers.