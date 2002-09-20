Survivor drives CBS to Thursday win
It was a big night for CBS Thursday as the premiere of Survivor:
Thailand enabled the network to dominate the Nielsen Media Research ratings (at least the fast
affiliate ratings) in the important categories, including all of the key adult
demographics, households and total viewers.
And the premiere episode of Survivor: Thailand had a significantly
younger skew in the ratings compared with the last installment, Marquesas
(up 16 percent in adults 18 through 49; up 1 percent among adults 18 through
49). The show easily won its time period, beating repeats of the Friends
finale from last season.
Survivor drew an average audience of 13.1 million, which led into Big
Brother 3 and gave that show its best performance of the summer, winning its
time period in most of the key categories.
Meanwhile, on ABC, Push, Nevada, which debuted with impressive ratings
Tuesday night, faltered Thursday against the tougher competition on CBS and NBC.
At 8 p.m., a repeat of Tuesday's episode finished a distant third in households and
third or fourth in the key adult demos. It was a similar story for the second original
episode, which aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
At 10 p.m., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and ER battled each other, with CSI winning
households and adults 25 through 54 while ER won adults 18 through 49
and 18 through 34.
The household numbers for the night: CBS 10.5/17, NBC 8.7/14, ABC 5.0/8 and
Fox 3.2/5.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.1/20, NBC 5.8/16, ABC 2.1/6 and Fox 2.0/5.
Meanwhile, The WB Television Network premiered several shows Thursday, as well. Sitcom Do
Over averaged a 2.9 household rating and a 7 share according to the Nielsen
metered-market overnight ratings. That was good enough for fifth place in
six-network competition, barely edging out a movie on Fox called The
Rats.
On UPN, Smackdown did a 4.4/7 in the time period.
At 9 p.m., The Jamie Kennedy Experiment had its season premiere, which tied
The Rats for fourth but was again well behind Smackdown. The season
premiere of Off Center was sixth in its time period.
