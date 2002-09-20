Survivor drives CBS to Thursday win

It was a big night for CBS Thursday as the premiere of Survivor:

Thailand enabled the network to dominate the Nielsen Media Research ratings (at least the fast

affiliate ratings) in the important categories, including all of the key adult

demographics, households and total viewers.

And the premiere episode of Survivor: Thailand had a significantly

younger skew in the ratings compared with the last installment, Marquesas

(up 16 percent in adults 18 through 49; up 1 percent among adults 18 through

49). The show easily won its time period, beating repeats of the Friends

finale from last season.

Survivor drew an average audience of 13.1 million, which led into Big

Brother 3 and gave that show its best performance of the summer, winning its

time period in most of the key categories.

Meanwhile, on ABC, Push, Nevada, which debuted with impressive ratings

Tuesday night, faltered Thursday against the tougher competition on CBS and NBC.

At 8 p.m., a repeat of Tuesday's episode finished a distant third in households and

third or fourth in the key adult demos. It was a similar story for the second original

episode, which aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At 10 p.m., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and ER battled each other, with CSI winning

households and adults 25 through 54 while ER won adults 18 through 49

and 18 through 34.

The household numbers for the night: CBS 10.5/17, NBC 8.7/14, ABC 5.0/8 and

Fox 3.2/5.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 7.1/20, NBC 5.8/16, ABC 2.1/6 and Fox 2.0/5.

Meanwhile, The WB Television Network premiered several shows Thursday, as well. Sitcom Do

Over averaged a 2.9 household rating and a 7 share according to the Nielsen

metered-market overnight ratings. That was good enough for fifth place in

six-network competition, barely edging out a movie on Fox called The

Rats.

On UPN, Smackdown did a 4.4/7 in the time period.

At 9 p.m., The Jamie Kennedy Experiment had its season premiere, which tied

The Rats for fourth but was again well behind Smackdown. The season

premiere of Off Center was sixth in its time period.