Survivor To Divide Tribes by Ethnicity
By Ben Grossman
CBS is hoping the 13th installment of its hit reality series Survivor will be lucky despite a controversial format that will divide 20 contestants into four tribes split up by ethnicity.
Survivor: Cook Islands, which debuts Thursday, September 14, will feature one team each of African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics and Caucasians.
As always, the tribes will merge in a later show.
Host Jeff Probst appeared on the network’s Early Show Wednesday, and said that the idea came from criticism the cast of the show was too homogeneous every year.
