Survivor, CSI Lead CBS to Victory

Fox’s California soap, The O.C., smacked into a tough wave in its Thursday-night debut Nov. 4: CBS’ ratings tsunami, Survivor.

But even Survivor couldn't match the drawing power of another CBS hit, CSI, which ruled the night with a 10.6/25 for an episode about a serial killer preying on college coeds.

Fox moved the hit drama, O.C., to Thursday, TV’s most lucrative and competitive night, to take on Friends-less NBC and CBS. This week, at least, the usual order remained intact.

Survivor ruled the 8-9 hour in the Nielsen prime time ratings, grabbing a 7.8 rating/20 share in adults 18-49 and 20.7 million total viewers.

NBC’s Joey registered a 5.2 rating/14 share and 12.5 million viewers and its lead-out Will & Grace posted a 5.2/13 and 11.9 million viewers.

TheO.C. came in third in the time slot with a 3.8/10 and 8.5 million viewers. Last season, The O.C. typically attracted about 9 million viewers.

CBS went on to win the night with an average 8.5/21 and 24.2 million viewers thanks to Survivor, CSI and a strong showing from Without A Trace, which averaged a 7.1/19 to come in second behind NBC's ER at an 8.2/21.

NBC placed second for the night with a 7.1/18 and 15.1 million viewers, followed by Fox with a 2.9/7 and 6.8 million viewers. ABC, which has been quiet on Thursdays, posted a 2.0/5 and 6.1 million viewers. UPN registered a 1.6/4 and 4.5 million viewers and the WB averaged a 0.9/2 and 2 million viewers.

