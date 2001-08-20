Survivor champ doing dating show

After winning big on Survivor, Richard Hatch will next try his luck in the romance department.

In one of the first gay match-ups on a dating show, Hatch will be featured in an episode of Blind Date, taping in September for air sometime during November sweeps.

While gay relationships have been covered thoroughly on syndicated talk series, dating shows, also including the strip Change of Heart and Fox's Temptation Island, have steered clear of the topic.