Survivor beats Friends again

Survivor slammed Friends again, leaving NBC and CBS neck-and-neck in total viewers on Thursday night sweeps.

NBC still won the night. But the second sweeps face-off between CBS's Survivor sequel series and NBC's big ticket sitcom was a virtual replay of last week, with Survivor trumping Friends soundly in its second half-hour after the sitcom stayed close during the initial round. Overall, Survivor drew 29 million viewers and scored 12.2 rating, 29 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers.

In the first half-hour, Friends hit an 11.4/28 with 22.4 million viewers, and a 9.3/21 with Saturday Night Live bits beefing up the second Friends episode.

NBC edged CBS in total viewers on the night, averaging 22 million to CBS's 20.4 million, and also won among 18-49ers, 11.8 to CBS's 8.2. Will & Grace scored a 10.8/24 with 19.2 million viewers, followed by Just Shoot Me at 9.7/22 with 17.7 million viewers. E.R. was NBC's usual juggernaut, hitting a 14.4/36 and drawing 28.2 million vewers.

CBS's rookie drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigators topped its NBC competition in both households (13.6/20) and total viewers (21.4 million), but fell in adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.

- Richard Tedesco