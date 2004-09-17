Survivor Beats Friend

CBS’ Thursday-night season debut of Survivor: Vanatu beat the second episode of NBC’s Friends “supersized” spinoff, Joey, in viewers and key demos, including 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research’s preliminary fast nationals.

From 8 to 8:30, Survivor grabbed 18.54 million viewers to Joey’s 14.94 million.

In the the 18-49 demo, which has been NBC’s bread and butter, Survivor had a 7 rating/20 share, compared to Joey’s 6.6/19.

Survivor hadn’t beaten Friends in that demo since May 2001. A CSI repeat on CBS also bested a new episode of The Apprentice 2 in total viewers and most major demos, but because NBC’s schedule was filled with odd-length episodes of Joey, Will & Grace and The Apprentice 2, comparative numbers are exceedingly complicated.

Final numbers were expected later Friday.