Survivor: Africa doing more than surviving
Don't count Survivor: Africa out.
The CBS reality series, which hasn't shown the muscle of the previous
installment of Survivor, scored its best ratings of the season Thursday
night.
Survivor: Africa averaged 20.8 million viewers and an 11.9 rating/18 in
adults 18-49, both highs for the series, according to Nielsen Media Research
fast-national data.
Survivor: Africa added over two million viewers from the previous week
and was up 6% in adults 18-49.
CBS' second season action series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, also
scored record highs Thursday.
CSI averaged a best-ever 24.9 million viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.