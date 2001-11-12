Survivor: Africa doing more than surviving

Don't count Survivor: Africa out.

The CBS reality series, which hasn't shown the muscle of the previous

installment of Survivor, scored its best ratings of the season Thursday

night.

Survivor: Africa averaged 20.8 million viewers and an 11.9 rating/18 in

adults 18-49, both highs for the series, according to Nielsen Media Research

fast-national data.

Survivor: Africa added over two million viewers from the previous week

and was up 6% in adults 18-49.

CBS' second season action series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, also

scored record highs Thursday.

CSI averaged a best-ever 24.9 million viewers.