Survey Says: HDTV Tops Shoes

Women would pick an HDTV set over a toaster, a day off or a new pair of Manolo Blahniks.

That's according to a Scripps Networks lifestyle research survey. The only thing that beat out HDTV, chosen by 29% of respondents as their top pick, was a weekend getaway (42%).

The survey found that the top programming category respondents were interested in seeing in HD was documentaries, with dramas and sports next at 69% and lifestyle programming--like Scripps' HGTV or Food Network, for instance--at 62%.

The survey--of 878 adults 18-plus, margin of error plus or minus 3%--is in conjunction with HGTV's launch in HD next month.