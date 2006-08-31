Survey: Pueblo, Colo., Residents Happy With Service, Not Rates

A recent survey found that Pueblo, Colo., cable customers are generally happy with the level of customer service they receive from Comcast, their service provider. The survey by the Pueblo Chieftain, released Aug. 5, found that most people are satisfied or indifferent about programming or customer service they receive. But many feel they are paying too much for their service.

The survey is part of an effort by the city to get feedback it prepares to negotiate a new contract with the provider.

Price issues rated highest among the respondents — 56% of those surveyed said price mattered most to them; 81% said the service was too expensive.

More than 65% of the responders said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with the company’s customer service, while 19.5% said they were either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.