Survey: Public opposes radio consolidation

Public opinion is running against radio consolidation, according to a survey

by the Future of Music Coalition, Media Access Project and the Rockefeller

Foundation.

The survey finds that eight of 10 people "favor congressional action to

protect or expand the number of independently owned local stations."

Nearly 80 percent of radio listeners say they would prefer their local

deejays to have more control over which songs are played on radio stations.

By a six-to-one ratio, radio listeners also said they would like a greater

variety of songs to be in radio stations' play rotations.

The survey also found that 75 percent would like to see more low-power FM

stations in their communities.

The country's largest radio company, Clear Channel Communications Inc., said

the survey's findings were faulty.

"The music business is in trouble, as even its most ardent supporters

concede. But the problems of the recording industry are not related to the radio

business, which is stronger than ever. To mix the two and, especially, to blame

the problems of one on changes in the business of radio, is simplistic and

misleading," said Pam Taylor, spokeswoman for Clear Channel.

Still, at least one senator is listening carefully to the complaints of

citizen groups regarding consolidation. Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.) has

promised to introduce legislation that would "help consumers by putting local

radio stations and local promoters on a fair playing field in the marketplace,"

he said in a statement. "This survey confirms what I have been hearing in

Wisconsin, that people are concerned about concentrated ownership of our radio,

concert, and promotion industries."

The survey was conducted for the organizations by the public opinion research

firm Behavior Research Center. The center interviewed 500 people via telephone

between May 13-20, 2002.

The Future of Music Coalition is a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that

opposes further consolidation in the radio industry and strongly supports

low-power FM.

Media Access Project is a non-profit media law firm, also based in

Washington, D.C.

The Rockefeller Foundation is a philanthropic grant-making organization

founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1913.