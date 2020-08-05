Survata Launches CTV Measurement Products

Survata said it launched a suite of measurement capabilities for the fast growing connected TV space.

The company said the two keys to its CTV products are targeting verification technology and expanded scale of its digital network.

“CTV is now in the position digital was in 10 years ago. Marketers are turning to it with increasing frequency, and they’re asking for proof that their investments are paying off,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of Survata. “They are tired of flying blind, so are demanding proof their CTV ads reached the right people and drove those people down the brand funnel. And they want this measurement on all CTV campaigns, not just their largest ones.”

Targeting verification lets marketers confirm that their campaigns are reaching their target audiences when they use CTV or other cross channel media plans. Survata’s system lets marketers know when a percentage of a campaign reaches a specific behavioral or demographic segment.

To achieve expanded scale, Survata said it is double the scale of the Survata Digital Network, which provides a data set of consumer reaction to advertisements. With the larger scale, Survata can evaluate campaigns with as few as 2.5 million impressions.

Targeting Verification across the expanded network will be available to Survata customers immediately.

“As advertisers invest more in cross-channel video campaigns, they are demanding evidence these campaigns truly build their brands. So it’s critical for data-driven agencies to not only support cross-channel measurement of brand outcomes, but also show which behavioral segments are actually being reached in each channel,” said Scott Symonds, managing partner for media at digital agency AKQA. “At AKQA, we believe a big part of the competitive advantage we drive for our clients is the next-level audience confirmation, insight, and activation we deploy to our campaign managers. Survata’s Targeting Verification is cutting-edge in this regard, and we consider it our ‘secret weapon’ in audience analytics.”