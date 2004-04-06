Surreal Life Lands on VH1

VH1 is taking over celebrity reality show The Surreal Life from The WB Television Network.

The third season of the show, where celebrities move into a Hollywood mansion, will start on VH1 in the third quarter.

Casting is underway for this installment’s housemates. Season one featured Gabrielle Carteris, M.C. Hammer, Vince Neil, Corey Feldman, Emmanuel Lewis, Jeri Manthey and Brande Roderick. The second season featured Traci Bingham, Ron Jeremy, Tammy Faye Baker, Trishelle Cannatella, Erik Estrada and Vanilla Ice.