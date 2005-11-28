Surprise Parties Added to Feel-Good Genre
By Ben Grossman
UPN will give "average joes" the VIP treatment in a new reality series called Get This Party Started. The show will feature party planners Harrison & Shriftman throwing an extravagant party each week for one unsuspecting person, set up by their friends and family.
Continuing the trend of feel-good reality shows, according to UPN the subjects may have “sacrificed for their loved ones” or “suffered a tragedy.”
It will be hosted by former Extra correspondent Ethan Erickson and former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari. The show, which does not yet have a confirmed airdate, will be executive produced by Allison Grodner (Big Brother).
