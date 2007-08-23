Surf's Up! Cartoon Net Sets Personal 'Net Record

Cartoon Network said it set a personal record for time spent on its site by Web surfers.

The network said that for the month of July, surfers spent an average of a 77 minutes on the site, up from its previous record of 71 minutes in 2004.

Cartoon streams full-length episodes of its shows online. It also has more than 170 free online games.

Cartoon says it ranked 26th among all U.S. Web sites in time spent on the site.