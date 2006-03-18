SCRIPPS JUMPS INTO BATH

Scripps Jumps Into Bath Scripps is set to launch HGTV BathDesign, the second of 10 planned broadband channels associated with its cable networks, at the end of April. The site, which will stream one- to 10-minute videos on bath design, will repurpose some 80% of its content from the Scripps cable networks and use content originally created for the site for the other 20%.

Bath design is a logical theme for the second Scripps broadband network because it can draw the same advertisers currently running spots on the company's first, HGTV KitchenDesign, which launched Jan. 15. That site, which runs in-video ads as well as banners, has attracted 554,000 unique visitors and 2.5 million page views in January, according to Nielsen//Net Ratings.

Scripps also operates a broadband site targeting professional builders and contractors, HGTVPro.com.

Up next for Scripps: a Food Network-branded broadband site in the fourth quarter and a DIY-branded site in 2007. The Food site will likely target a broad audience of foodies, while the latter will probably focus on a very small niche, like woodworking, says Scripps Networks Interactive Senior VP Jim Sexton.

“We're picking audiences that are a subset of our bigger brands and delivering a niche channel online of deep content,” he says. “Part of our goal with these vertical sites is to experiment. We're sort of building the boat as we sail it.”