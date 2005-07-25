Surface Could Re-Surface on Sci-Fi

NBC Universal is discussing re-airing NBC's new underwater alien drama Surface on The Sci-Fi Channel.

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly said he wants to get back to airing four comedies on Thursday nights. "I hope The Apprentice is on for 15 years," he said. "It doesn't mean it's necessarily going to stay on Thursday night for 15 years."

Reilly said he is looking at what sitcom scripts are "around town" and trying to encourage comedy writers to take another look at scripts they have written in the past, noting that NBC's My Name is Earl and Everybody Hates Chris were pre-existing scripts.

"If we can get comedy writers to believe that, 'If I wrote a script, or had something in my trunk, maybe it could get made.' So I'm trying to chum the waters a little bit."

