Supremes Uphold Beef Marketing Money

Where's the beef money? Still coming to a broadcaster near you.

That's because the Supreme Court has upheld the Beef Checkoff Program, a USDA-monitored program--mandated by statute--that assesses a dollar per head of cattle sold, foreign and dmoestic, to go toward a marketing program to "strengthen the position of beef in the marketplace."

That was money that went toward the "Beef: It's What's For Dinner ad campaign" that has been a staple TV diet for years. Some producers didn't want to pay and had challenged the mandatory fee as unconstitutional.

The High Court disagreed, overturning decisions by the Eigth circuit Court of Appeals and a South Dakota U.S. District Court.