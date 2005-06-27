Supremes Snub Supoena Challenge

The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up the appeals of two journalists facing jail time for refusing to identify their sources.

Matt Cooper and Judith Miller refused to divulge who leaked the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame.

Barbara Cochran, President of the Radio-Television News Directors Association, which supported the challenge, told B&C the decision "shows why we need to enact a federal shield law."

She said she hoped that the judge who meted out jail time would reconsider holding them in contempt.

Indiana Republican Mike Pence, who has introduced a federal shield law, continues to pick up co-sponsors in the House and Senate, says Cochran, who expected the congressman to weigh in on the Supreme Court decision as well, though his office had no statement at press time.

