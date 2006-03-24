Supremes OK Audio of Tribunals Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to release same-day audio recordings of March 28 oral arguments in the case of Hamdan v. Rumsfeld.

That decision came in response to a written request from C-SPAN, according to spokesman Peter Kiley.

The case revolves around the legality of using military tribunals to try al Qaeda members accused of war crimes.

The tapes, which have been made available in several past oral arguments, are generally released within a half-hour of the arguments.

The court, under new Chief Justice John Roberts, has agreed to three of C-SPAN's requests for tapes--the cable public affairs channel is now batting three for for.

The court denied a request for arguments in a Texas redistricting case, but released them for arguments on abortion and military recruiting on college campuses.

C-SPAN3, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org will all carry the arguments starting at about 12:30 p.m.