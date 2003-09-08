Supreme Court hears campaign-reform debate

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court Monday indicated great

uneasiness with the shortcomings of the 2002 campaign-reform law -- the fate of

which rests in their hands -- but also wariness with the idea of striking down a

good government reform aimed at mitigating the influence of big money in federal

elections.

During oral argument before the national’s top court, lawyers challenging the

law made such far-reaching attacks on it that if carried to their

logical end, the justices indicated, would also cast aspersion on previous

campaign-finance regulations that have been in place for decades.

"If you do not accept what Congress has done here, you are doing a complete

end-run around prior law," Justice David Souter told Kenneth Starr, attorney for

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the lead plaintiff seeking the law’s elimination.

Souter’s question, echoed by other justices, was rhetorical, although

Justice Antonin Scalia alone among his colleagues indicated that he might have

little problem doing away with long-standing campaign-donation limits such as

caps on individuals’ donations to candidates.

"Just because it's been around for 30 years doesn’t convince me that it's valid,"

Scalia said during arguments.

At issue is the fate of a campaign-finance law sponsored by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

and Russ Feingold (R-Wis.) and Reps. Christopher Shays (R-Conn.) and Marty Meehan (D-Mass.) that would ban

national political parities from raising "soft money" that isn’t bound by

federal donation limits and prohibits state and local parties from using soft

money in federal elections.

Also, corporations and labor unions would be barred from buying political ads

that mention a federal candidate within the 30 days before a primary and 60 days

before a general election. The restriction on corporate and

union ads came under particular attack.

Souter said Congress had set up a "false dichotomy" by forbidding ads that

mention candidate names because voters will be able to figure out which

candidates support the position taken by the advertiser.

"Most of those ads are hybrids," he said. “This is a silly

distinction,” added Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The justices also questioned whether the soft-money ban will accomplish

anything beyond weakening the influence of political parties and enriching

interest groups such as the National Rifle Association and the National Abortion

Rights Action League.

"The power and the money will shift to those groups," Justice

Stephen Breyer said.

A special panel of lower court federal judges struck down some of the law’s

provisions earlier this year and upheld others, but the high court did not

address the specifics of the previous ruling during Monday’s argument.

The court has not said when it will rule, but it is moving the case on an

expedited basis basis for the 2004 elections.