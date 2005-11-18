Supreme Court Allows Audio for Key Cases

In a decision that bodes well for efforts by the Radio-Television News Directors Association and others to open up the Supreme Court to electronic media, Chief Justice John Roberts has agreed to a C-SPAN request to release same-day audio transcripts of two upcoming cases.



He has only been in the job since Sept. 29. Usually, tapes are not released until the end of the term. The court will make the tapes available to any interested media.

The cases deal with abortion rights (Ayotte v. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Nov. 30) and Rumsfeld v. Forum for Academic & Institutional Rights (military recruitment, Dec. 6).



The audio will air on C-SPAN, www.c-span.org, and C-SPAN Radio. The Late Chief Justice Rehnquist made tapes of 9 cases available on an expedited basis, since the first, Bush v. Gore, in 2000. C-SPAN had asked for all nine.