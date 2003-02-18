Suppelsa exits WMAQ
WMAQ-TV Chicago anchor Mark Suppelsa -- considered a station star and
possible heir apparent to lead anchor Warner Saunders -- ended his relationship
Monday with his employer of 10 years, following unsuccessful negotiations for a
new contract.
His last broadcast was Friday.
The station wished Suppelsa well.
The anchor's agent, Todd Musburger, said Suppelsa's abilities and the
shortage of tested and seasoned male anchors leaves his client with several
options.
Suppelsa will likely announce his next move next
week.
