Suppelsa exits WMAQ

WMAQ-TV Chicago anchor Mark Suppelsa -- considered a station star and

possible heir apparent to lead anchor Warner Saunders -- ended his relationship

Monday with his employer of 10 years, following unsuccessful negotiations for a

new contract.

His last broadcast was Friday.

The station wished Suppelsa well.

The anchor's agent, Todd Musburger, said Suppelsa's abilities and the

shortage of tested and seasoned male anchors leaves his client with several

options.

Suppelsa will likely announce his next move next

week.