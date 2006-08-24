Supernova Shines In Dim Ratings Sky

CBs won a lightly-viewed Thursday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



CBS averaged a 2.5 rating/8 share, led by summer reality series Rock Star Supernova with a 2.8/9, the highest-rated show of the night, which is unusual for an 8-9 offering, when viewership is often lower than later in the night.



NBC just edged out ABC for second (2.1/6 to a 2.0/6) on the night, led by repeats of Law & Order and an Outrageous Moments special.



ABC's top-rated show was Medical Mysteries at a 2.5/7, but ABC's averaged was depressed by the back-to-back-to-back-to-back episodes of sitcom George Lopez, which averaged a 1.7/6 over its two hours.



Fox, which had won the two previous nights on the strength of repeats of House and the debut/repeat of Vanished, dropped all the way to fourth, getting little meat from Bones or Prison Break.



The ratings fates of WB and UPN, on their way to forever together, were joined at the hip with identical .6/2's Wednesday. In fact, this week, the two netlets that are being combined/folded, have had an eerie ratings symetry in the overnights, exactly tying at .7/2 on Monday, then WB exactly doubling UPN on Tuesday (.8/2 to .4/1), then tying again on Wednesday (Cue Twilight Zone theme music).