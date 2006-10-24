Superheroes Make NBC No. 1

NBC's Heroes used their superpowers to help the network to a Monday-night win in primetime, according to Nielsen overnights. At a 6.2 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, the show was the highest-rated of the night. The network's Deal or No Deal also won its time slot, with a 4.4/12 from 8-9. Studio 60's numbers were slightly up from last week (a 3.2/8 from a 3.1/8), and it did beat ABC's What About Brian (which sank from a 3.5/9 last week to a 2.7/7). Overall, the Peacock earned a 4.6/12.

CBS was close behind with a 4.5/11 for its lineup of comedies and CSI: Miami (its highest-rated show at a 5.9/15).

ABC was a distant No. 3 with a 2.9/7. Its highest-rated show was The Bachelor, with a 3.2/8 from 9-10 (Wife Swap, from 8-9, was a rerun).

Fox was in fourth place with a 2.6/7 for Prison Break and Justice.

And The CW earned a 1.2/3 for its comedy lineup.