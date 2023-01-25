Superhero Satire ‘Extraordinary’ Starts on Hulu

Comedy Extraordinary, about a woman in a world of superheroes who’s still waiting for her super powers to arrive, debuts on Hulu January 25. Mairead Tyers plays Jen, a 25-year-old who is figuring out how to get by without a super power.

Sofia Oxenham, Luke Rollason and Bilal Hasna are also in the cast. There are eight episodes.

Emma Moran created the series.

Hulu calls the show “a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary.’”

A New York Times review said (opens in new tab), “Satire is not the only or even the primary objective of Extraordinary, which happens to come from inside the superhero-industrial complex — its eight episodes premiere on Wednesday on Hulu, Marvel’s corporate sibling. It has a lot of fun playing with the conventions of that currently dominant genre, but it is equally representative of some other favorite modes of the Walt Disney Company: the sentimental buddy comedy and the inspirational triumph-of-the-underdog tale.”

The review continues, “Beyond the meta-cultural games, though, the show coasts along on the power of Moran’s comic imagination and on her ability to bring the jokes, whether verbal, visual or conceptual.”

Extraordinary comes from Sid Gentle Films, which produced Killing Eve. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson produce for Sid Gentle. Johanna Devereux, VP of scripted content at Disney Plus, executive produces too. ■