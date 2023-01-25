Superhero Satire ‘Extraordinary’ Starts on Hulu
Emma Moran, Sally Woodward Gentle beyond show
Comedy Extraordinary, about a woman in a world of superheroes who’s still waiting for her super powers to arrive, debuts on Hulu January 25. Mairead Tyers plays Jen, a 25-year-old who is figuring out how to get by without a super power.
Sofia Oxenham, Luke Rollason and Bilal Hasna are also in the cast. There are eight episodes.
Emma Moran created the series.
Hulu calls the show “a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary.’”
A New York Times review said (opens in new tab), “Satire is not the only or even the primary objective of Extraordinary, which happens to come from inside the superhero-industrial complex — its eight episodes premiere on Wednesday on Hulu, Marvel’s corporate sibling. It has a lot of fun playing with the conventions of that currently dominant genre, but it is equally representative of some other favorite modes of the Walt Disney Company: the sentimental buddy comedy and the inspirational triumph-of-the-underdog tale.”
The review continues, “Beyond the meta-cultural games, though, the show coasts along on the power of Moran’s comic imagination and on her ability to bring the jokes, whether verbal, visual or conceptual.”
Extraordinary comes from Sid Gentle Films, which produced Killing Eve. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson produce for Sid Gentle. Johanna Devereux, VP of scripted content at Disney Plus, executive produces too. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.