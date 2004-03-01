Super Millionaire Will Return in May

ABC has picked up Super Millionaire for May after the shows successful run during the February sweeps. Regis Philbin will return as host.

"With Super Millionaire, the Millionaire franchise is an event again," said Michael Davies, executive producer. "This is how this show was designed to be scheduled, and it’s how it works best."

The game show was ABC’s No. 1 show among viewers and young adults. It also delivered the network’s best numbers of the season in the show’s time periods (primarily 10 p.m.)

On average, the show is up by 5.2 million in total viewers, by 34% among adults 18-49, and by 54% among adults 18-34.