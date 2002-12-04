Super Bowl's nearly full

ABC's Super Bowl coverage Jan. 26 is nearly sold out at prices in the $2

million to $2.2 million per 30-second spot range, industry sources said. That's

up from $1.9 million last January.

Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc., which has had the beer exclusive on the event for about 15

years, alone has bought about five minutes' worth of airtime for Budweiser and

other brands, sources said.

Other major clients include General Motors Corp.'s Cadillac (which will also sponsor

ABC's postgame show); PepsiCo Inc., for its lemon-lime soft drink. Sierra Mist;

Levi Strauss & Co.; H&R Block Inc.; and The Charles Schwab Corp.

Monster.com (http://www.monster.com/ ) is one of the few Internet companies still buying into the Super

Bowl.

ABC also is asking big bucks for the Academy Awards

telecast in March. Often called the "Super Bowl for women," the event is said to

be asking $1.4 million per half minute, up slightly from last

year.