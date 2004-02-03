Super Bowl ‘Van’dalism

NBC affiliate WHDH-TV Boston’s satellite truck was vandalized last night by rowdy New England Patriots fans during an overenthusiastic Super Bowl celebration following the team’s win.

"They ripped off the side mirrors, damaged the sliding door, broke the front window and tried to climb on top of it," according to News Director Ed Kosowski, who added that the vehicle is still operable and the damage not too severe.

In fact, after getting a police escort to safety, they fired up the van and provided a live shot of the damage. No one was injured in the incident.

"You can never be completely prepared for situations like this, but it doesn’t come as a complete shock," he said, though he added that, as far as he knows, no news vehicles were damaged after the Patriots’ 2002 Super Bowl win.